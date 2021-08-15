Cancel
Public Health

Mask mandates are necessary — and should be nonpolitical

Washington Post
A new mask mandate in D.C. risks undermining public health," Drew Holden was off target and inflammatory. Mr. Holden implied that masking and vaccination are an either-or choice. Instead of praising the mayor for recent favorable D.C. statistics, he twisted them, suggesting she used them to support her renewed mask mandate. He ignored that breakthrough infections among the vaccinated spread disease to the unvaccinated and that much of the country is inundated with outbreaks of the delta variant. He did not acknowledge the revised Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that vaccinated people should be masked in public indoor spaces. He used false talking points that mask mandates prohibit free choice or instruct people what to wear or how to conduct business. We've been through this before.

