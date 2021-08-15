Cancel
Colleges

The high cost of college

By Today at
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his Aug. 11 op-ed, “Solving the grad student loan fiasco,” Charles Lane put his finger on the reason for the student debt crisis: “It didn’t take long for universities to figure out that this system imposes little or no pricing discipline on them.” Precisely, and the obvious solution is to impose some discipline on the universities by requiring them to guarantee loans. The university gets the money; let the university give the money back if a student defaults.

