NY Forecast

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Binghamton;Nice with some sun;75;63;SSE;6;67%;71%;6. Buffalo;An afternoon shower;80;71;SE;7;55%;83%;6. Central Park;Some sunshine;81;70;S;3;56%;29%;8. Dansville;A shower in the p.m.;79;68;SSE;5;67%;82%;5. Dunkirk;An afternoon shower;80;71;SE;7;59%;83%;5. East Hampton;Nice with some sun;78;68;S;5;55%;13%;8. Elmira;A shower in the p.m.;76;66;S;3;71%;82%;5. Farmingdale;Partly sunny, nice;81;69;S;7;57%;19%;8. Fort Drum;Partly sunny, nice;79;64;SE;5;53%;57%;7. Fulton;Partly...

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT... .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy. rainfall possible this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the. lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of...

