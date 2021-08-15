NY Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Binghamton;Nice with some sun;75;63;SSE;6;67%;71%;6. Buffalo;An afternoon shower;80;71;SE;7;55%;83%;6. Central Park;Some sunshine;81;70;S;3;56%;29%;8. Dansville;A shower in the p.m.;79;68;SSE;5;67%;82%;5. Dunkirk;An afternoon shower;80;71;SE;7;59%;83%;5. East Hampton;Nice with some sun;78;68;S;5;55%;13%;8. Elmira;A shower in the p.m.;76;66;S;3;71%;82%;5. Farmingdale;Partly sunny, nice;81;69;S;7;57%;19%;8. Fort Drum;Partly sunny, nice;79;64;SE;5;53%;57%;7. Fulton;Partly...www.wiltonbulletin.com
Comments / 0