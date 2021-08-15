Creekside resort withdraws its plans

The developers of a proposed resort and residential living area in Uptown have officially withdrawn their interest in moving forward with the project. The Sedona Planning and Zoning Commission heard in June for the second time a proposal from LodgeWorks, which at the time was in escrow to purchase 19.45 acres of land down Art Barn Road off State Route 89A in Uptown. However, last week it was announced that the developer had decided against the project.