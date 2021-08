Draft, after only one year at UVA, may be the best thing to happen to UVa recruiting in a long time. A big contract and success with the Pelicans will only heighten this impact. Despite the fact that CTB does his best work when players are around for a few years to absorb all that the program has to offer, the UVa coaches can now easily point to Trey's story as a "this could happen to you" moment for any transfer (or even HS recruit) that is contemplating coming into the program. It'll make things a whole lot less stressful should we continue to have kids abruptly leave the program because they see the grass being greener someplace else. I think, despite the current turbulence of the NCAA world, Trey's meteoric rise in the draft makes the future especially bright for the Hoos!