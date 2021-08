Kristen Faulkner (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) has won stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Norway, taking the first UCI Women's WorldTour victory of her career. The 28-year-old was part of a breakaway of five riders that got away with 100 kilometres to go, and on the finishing laps, Faulkner went solo and held off the peloton, crossing the line just a bike length ahead of Susanne Andersen (Team DSM) and Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) who sprinted to second and third.