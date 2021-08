INDIANAPOLIS, IN (August 11, 2021) - The St. Paul Saints probably felt like they should have won Wednesday night’s game five different times. All that mattered was that they did get the victory. A two-run homer in the 11th by Jose Miranda proved to be the difference in an 11-9, 11 inning victory over the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field. The Saints have now won their last six extra inning games after starting the season 0-3. They improved to 45-40 on the season.