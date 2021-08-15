Female injured after metal object falls from Cedar Point ride

A female guest was transported to a nearby hospital Sunday afternoon after being struck by a metal object that fell from a roller coaster at Cedar Point, according to the amusement park.

Around 4:30 p.m., a female was waiting in line to ride the Top Thrill Dragster when a small metal object became dislodged from a train at the top of the 420-foot-tall ride.

The park said the falling object then struck the guest in line.

Sandusky Fire and Cedar Point EMS responded to the scene and transported her to a nearby hospital for care.

The condition of the guest is unknown.

Cedar Point said it is focusing on the victim and her family at this time.

