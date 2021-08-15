Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Female injured after metal object falls from Cedar Point ride

By Camryn Justice
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LW9rP_0bSaJABD00

A female guest was transported to a nearby hospital Sunday afternoon after being struck by a metal object that fell from a roller coaster at Cedar Point, according to the amusement park.

Around 4:30 p.m., a female was waiting in line to ride the Top Thrill Dragster when a small metal object became dislodged from a train at the top of the 420-foot-tall ride.

The park said the falling object then struck the guest in line.

Sandusky Fire and Cedar Point EMS responded to the scene and transported her to a nearby hospital for care.

The condition of the guest is unknown.

Cedar Point said it is focusing on the victim and her family at this time.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedar Point#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Accident#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#Directv#Hulu Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Sandusky, OHToledo Blade

Cedar Point patron injured while waiting to ride roller coaster

SANDUSKY — A female standing in line to ride Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster was taken to a hospital after she was struck by a small metal object that became disengaged from a train on that ride, a park spokesman said Sunday evening. “At this time, our focus...
Sandusky, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Eyewitness describes Cedar Point coaster accident: ‘It looked like a metal disc flying through the air’

SANDUSKY, Ohio – An eyewitness said a roller coaster part that struck and injured a woman Sunday at Cedar Point “looked like a metal disc flying through the air.”. The woman, whose condition remained unknown Monday afternoon, fell to the ground after the part struck her in the head, said John Mc Dermott, 27, of Lima. The woman was waiting in line for Top Thrill Dragster, one of the park’s most popular rides.
Sandusky, OHTimes Gazette

Woman in line injured at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY — A woman waiting in line for a roller coaster at Cedar Point on Sunday was injured by a metal object that came off the ride, according to a spokesperson for the amusement park. At approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a small metal object became disengaged from a train on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy