Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

Image Processing: Image Scaling Algorithms

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking a look into different image scaling methods and implementing them in Python. Image scaling is an essential part of image processing. Images need to be scaled up or down for multiple reasons. In this article, we will take a look into different image scaling methods and we will implement them in Python.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algorithms#Image Scaling#Image Resolution#Scale Factor#Python Image#New Width New Height#Pil#Pexels#Im Resize#Linear#Q12#Bilinear#Scipy#Bicubic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Python
Related
Astronomyarxiv.org

Imaging from STIX visibility amplitudes

Paolo Massa, Emma Perracchione, Sara Garbarino, Andrea F Battaglia, Federico Benvenuto, Michele Piana, Gordon Hurford, Sam Krucker. Aims: To provide the first demonstration of STIX Fourier-transform X-ray imaging using semi-calibrated (amplitude-only) visibility data acquired during the Solar Orbiter's cruise phase. Methods: We use a parametric imaging approach by which STIX visibility amplitudes are fitted by means of two non-linear optimization methods: a fast meta-heuristic technique inspired by social behavior, and a Bayesian Monte Carlo sampling method, which, although slower, provides better quantification of uncertainties. Results: When applied to a set of solar flare visibility amplitudes recorded by STIX on November 18, 2020 the two parametric methods provide very coherent results. The analysis also demonstrates the ability of STIX to reconstruct high time resolution information and, from a spectral viewpoint, shows the reliability of a double-source scenario consistent with a thermal versus nonthermal interpretation. Conclusions: In this preliminary analysis of STIX imaging based only on visibility amplitudes, we formulate the imaging problem as a non-linear parametric issue we addressed by means of two high-performance optimization techniques that both showed the ability to sample the parametric space in an effective fashion, thus avoiding local minima.
Technologytecheblog.com

Another Look at Sea-Thru, an AI-Powered Algorithm That Removes Water from Underwater Images

With summer gradually winding down, there’s no better time to take another look at Sea-Thru, a vision algorithm that seemingly removes the water from underwater images. Let’s face it, professional underwater photography is a very expensive and challenging task, but even with the best cameras, you still get a blue-green tint from the water, that is unless…you’re using Sea-Thru. Read more for two videos showing the algorithm from researchers at the University of Haifa.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

A new preconditioning algorithm for finding a zero of the sum of two monotone operators and its application to image restoration problem

Finding a zero of the sum of two monotone operators is one of the most important problems in monotone operator theory, and the forward-backward algorithm is the most prominent approach for solving this type of problem. The aim of this paper is to present a new preconditioning forward-backward algorithm to obtain the zero of the sum of two operators in which one is maximal monoton and the other one is M-cocoercive, where M is a linear bounded operator. Furthermore, the strong convergence of the proposed algorithm, which is a broader variant of previously known algorithms, has been proven in Hilbert spaces. We also use our algorithm to tackle the convex minimization problem and show that it outperforms existing algorithms. Finally, we discuss several image restoration applications.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Vayyar Imaging

Vayyar is a leader in 4D imaging sensors. They have developed intelligent sensors that can see through walls and objects and track and map everything happening in an environment in real-time. Their chips cover imaging and radar bands from 3 GHz - 81 GHz, with up to 72 transceivers and an integrated, high-performance DSP. Unlike other products that rely on cameras and optics, Vayyar’s sensors don’t collect any optical data, protecting privacy at all times.
Electronicsaithority.com

SOTA Imaging Launches Cloud-Based Dental Imaging Software

SOTA Cloud makes dental imaging easy, insightful, and accessible everywhere. SOTA Imaging announced the release of its cloud-based dental imaging software, SOTA Cloud. The cloud-based dental imaging software gives users the freedom to capture, view and edit images in their browser, protects their data, and helps practices grow with powerful dashboards.
Computersarxiv.org

MUSIQ: Multi-scale Image Quality Transformer

Image quality assessment (IQA) is an important research topic for understanding and improving visual experience. The current state-of-the-art IQA methods are based on convolutional neural networks (CNNs). The performance of CNN-based models is often compromised by the fixed shape constraint in batch training. To accommodate this, the input images are usually resized and cropped to a fixed shape, causing image quality degradation. To address this, we design a multi-scale image quality Transformer (MUSIQ) to process native resolution images with varying sizes and aspect ratios. With a multi-scale image representation, our proposed method can capture image quality at different granularities. Furthermore, a novel hash-based 2D spatial embedding and a scale embedding is proposed to support the positional embedding in the multi-scale representation. Experimental results verify that our method can achieve state-of-the-art performance on multiple large scale IQA datasets such as PaQ-2-PiQ, SPAQ and KonIQ-10k.
Computersarxiv.org

Hierarchical Conditional Flow: A Unified Framework for Image Super-Resolution and Image Rescaling

Normalizing flows have recently demonstrated promising results for low-level vision tasks. For image super-resolution (SR), it learns to predict diverse photo-realistic high-resolution (HR) images from the low-resolution (LR) image rather than learning a deterministic mapping. For image rescaling, it achieves high accuracy by jointly modelling the downscaling and upscaling processes. While existing approaches employ specialized techniques for these two tasks, we set out to unify them in a single formulation. In this paper, we propose the hierarchical conditional flow (HCFlow) as a unified framework for image SR and image rescaling. More specifically, HCFlow learns a bijective mapping between HR and LR image pairs by modelling the distribution of the LR image and the rest high-frequency component simultaneously. In particular, the high-frequency component is conditional on the LR image in a hierarchical manner. To further enhance the performance, other losses such as perceptual loss and GAN loss are combined with the commonly used negative log-likelihood loss in training. Extensive experiments on general image SR, face image SR and image rescaling have demonstrated that the proposed HCFlow achieves state-of-the-art performance in terms of both quantitative metrics and visual quality.
Coding & Programmingfreecodecamp.org

HTML – Image Tag Tutorial

In HTML, you use the tag to add images to websites. It is an inline and empty element, which means that it doesn't start on a new line and doesn't take a closing tag (unlike the paragraph (. ) tag, for instance). The. tag takes several attributes, of which src,...
Sciencemathworks.com

Segmentation of neurons in microscopy images

0. Set network and training parameters in Params.m. * Example raw and annotated neuron images can be found in this paper [1]. - Control class weights during training (see "Class_Weights" in Params.m). - Control the minimum number of neuron pixels in training samples (see "Functions" block in Params.m). - You...
Computersdatasciencecentral.com

Synthetic Image Generation using GANs

Occasionally a novel neural network architecture comes along that enables a truly unique way of solving specific deep learning problems. This has certainly been the case with Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), originally proposed by Ian Goodfellow et al. in a 2014 paper that has been cited more than 32,000 times since its publication. Among other applications, GANs have become the preferred method for synthetic image generation. The results of using GANs for creating realistic images of people who do not exist have raised many ethical issues along the way.
InternetHot Hardware

Twitter Image Crop Algorithm Shows Racial, Age And Body Type Biases

Twitter has announced the winners of its first algorithmic bias bounty challenge, with the top prize going to Bogdan Kulynych, a graduate student at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne's Security and Privacy Engineering Lab. His submission showed how certain beauty filters could game the scoring system Twitter uses, highlighting a preference towards younger, lighter, and slimmer faces in photo previews.
ElectronicsPhotonics.com

16-MP Image Sensor

PHOENIX, Aug. 9, 2021 — The XGS 16000 16-MP sensor from ON Semiconductor provides high-quality global shutter imaging for factory automation applications including robotics and inspection systems. Consuming 1 W at 65 fps, the 29- × 29-mm device enables manufacturers to use a single camera design to develop products in...
Internethypebeast.com

Twitter’s Image-Cropping Algorithm Favors Younger, Slimmer and Lighter Faces, Competition Winner Finds

A PhD student named Bogdan Kulynyc has discovered that the Twitter image-cropping algorithm favors thinner, lighter and more youthful-looking faces. His findings were released as part of a competition that Twitter designed to help discover AI issues within its saliency algorithm. The Algorithmic Bias Bounty Challenge, launched last month, gave out cash prizes in exchange for an assessment and rebuilding of the code, which has been criticized for its skewed image cropping and racial bias.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Try to run compiled image

Hello, I try compile my first image (Android 11) for Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, codename merlin (Stock Android version 10). Compilation of ROM passed (no errors, few warnings) but when I try install and boot system is unbotable. I noticed that my compiled zip have a files:. Code:. Archive: lineage-18.1-20210816-UNOFFICIAL-merlin.zip...
ephotozine.com

When is our images over saturated ?

Robert51 / Blog / When is our images over saturated ?. Ever wondered if the colours are a little to strong or one colour is ?. How can we check this and even fix it. Here is a classic pin up which by there very nature were always over saturated but will demo what we can do.
Agriculturegoodfruit.com

Evolutions in imaging

The first time I watched a camera system count apples, it crawled slowly through the orchard just before harvest, weighed down by the processing speed of all the imagery. Four years later, imaging systems can whiz through orchards — recognizing the crop through the stages of development from bud (in some cases) to bin, mapping an entire block or capturing detailed sampling data.
Computersarxiv.org

Transferring Knowledge with Attention Distillation for Multi-Domain Image-to-Image Translation

Gradient-based attention modeling has been used widely as a way to visualize and understand convolutional neural networks. However, exploiting these visual explanations during the training of generative adversarial networks (GANs) is an unexplored area in computer vision research. Indeed, we argue that this kind of information can be used to influence GANs training in a positive way. For this reason, in this paper, it is shown how gradient based attentions can be used as knowledge to be conveyed in a teacher-student paradigm for multi-domain image-to-image translation tasks in order to improve the results of the student architecture. Further, it is demonstrated how "pseudo"-attentions can also be employed during training when teacher and student networks are trained on different domains which share some similarities. The approach is validated on multi-domain facial attributes transfer and human expression synthesis showing both qualitative and quantitative results.
Sciencearxiv.org

Diffeomorphic Particle Image Velocimetry

The existing particle image velocimetry (PIV) do not consider the curvature effect of the non-straight particle trajectory, because it seems to be impossible to obtain the curvature information from a pair of particle images. As a result, the computed vector underestimates the real velocity due to the straight-line approximation, that further causes a systematic error for the PIV instrument. In this work, the particle curved trajectory between two recordings is firstly explained with the streamline segment of a steady flow (diffeomorphic transformation) instead of a single vector, and this idea is termed as diffeomorphic PIV. Specifically, a deformation field is introduced to describe the particle displacement, i.e., we try to find the optimal velocity field, of which the corresponding deformation vector field agrees with the particle displacement. Because the variation of the deformation function can be approximated with the variation of the velocity function, the diffeomorphic PIV can be implemented as iterative PIV. That says, the diffeomorphic PIV warps the images with deformation vector field instead of the velocity, and keeps the rest as same as iterative PIVs. Two diffeomorphic deformation schemes -- forward diffeomorphic deformation interrogation (FDDI) and central diffeomorphic deformation interrogation (CDDI) -- are proposed. Tested on synthetic images, the FDDI achieves significant accuracy improvement across different one-pass displacement estimators (cross-correlation, optical flow, deep learning flow). Besides, the results on three real PIV image pairs demonstrate the non-negligible curvature effect for CDI-based PIV, and our FDDI provides larger velocity estimation (more accurate) in the fast curvy streamline areas. The accuracy improvement of the combination of FDDI and accurate dense estimator means that our diffeomorphic PIV paves a new way for complex flow measurement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy