Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Letcher, Perry, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Floyd; Harlan; Knott; Letcher; Perry; Pike Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Harlan, Letcher, east central Perry, southeastern Knott, southeastern Floyd and Pike Counties through 800 PM EDT At 715 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Biggs to Day. Movement was north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Biggs, Phyllis, Fedscreek, Fishtrap Lake, Mouthcard, Toonerville and Belcher around 720 PM EDT. Kimper around 725 PM EDT. Coleman, Seco, Whitaker and Redfox around 735 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Bath, Lester, Mcandrews, Colson, Horn, Phelps, Chip, Neon Junction, Tolliver Town, Cromona, Fleming-Neon, Democrat, Deane, Huddy, Omaha, May, Nealy, Baker, Ehkhorn Mine, Pine Top, Hardy, Ivan, Belfry, Drew, McRoberts, Forest Hills, Hall, Greenleaf, Speight, Wheelwright, Dry Creek, Halo, Topmost, Burton, Buckingham, Kite, Melvin, Hi Hat and Ligon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH