Mohave County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mohave by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 16:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 415 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles northeast of Wikieup, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Diamond M Ranch. This includes Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 78 and 93. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

