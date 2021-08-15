Cancel
Navajo County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Navajo by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 16:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Navajo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NAVAJO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM MST/515 PM MDT/ The storm near White Cone which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. This storm is still capable of producing penny size hail and cloud-to-ground lightning.

