Valve Patches Steam Wallet Unlimited Funds Exploit

I do not understand what you are talking about. Steam machines were from third-party vendors, not Valve itself. On the other hand, I’ve never heard the horror stories about supporting these things. I just bought a Linux desktop with Steam pre-installed from seller X, and it’s supported just as much as seller X does. Steam Big Picture mode and Steam OS are still getting updates, and you can also install it yourself, and now for the first time, Valve will sell like These same devices (now in portable format)