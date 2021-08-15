Cancel
Video Games

Valve Patches Steam Wallet Unlimited Funds Exploit

By Jack O'Dwyer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValve has patched a dangerous exploit that allowed users to artificially add endless funds to their Steam Wallet after an alert from a concerned researcher. The security researcher, using the name "drbrix," originally published the vulnerability on the site HackerOne on Aug. 9—typically used to report possible security issues in code and explore how to fix them. These "white hat" hackers expose problems for the good of the platform rather than for personal gain. Although, receiving a little monetary gratitude in the form of a "bounty" never hurts.

