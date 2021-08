The start of Eevee Community Day hasn’t yet arrived for most in Pokémon GO but everyone should already have the new Community Day: Eevee Timed Research. This new set of quick and easy tasks offers some really great premium rewards, especially for those who want to get the most out of the upcoming event. Whenever a new set of Timed Research pops up on the Today Menu players want to know how many steps of tasks there are. The answer here is simple, but let’s break it down. Here’s the Community Day: Eevee research rewards in Pokémon GO.