The Non-Profit’s Sunday Report Paints Continued Bleak Picture Of ICU Situation.

Florida Hospital Association report for Sunday, August 15, 2021. The red shows current trends. The blue line shows same date from 2020.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Hospital Association Sunday night reports that more than half of all adult ICU patients in Florida have COVID-19.

We believe that is the first time the number of ICU patients with COVID passed the 50-percent mark.

Also according to the FHA, 32.8 percent of all patients in Florida hospitals are being treated for COVID-19. That is an extremely high number.

The Florida Hospital Association is a non-profit organization that represents more than 200 hospitals in the sunshine state. The FHA tends to report its own set of numbers daily that are often quite similar to, but not necessarily identical, to numbers reported by state or federal agencies.

The group says hospitalizations are down by 110 from its report on Saturday.

The article Florida Hospital Association: More Than Half Of All ICU Patients Have COVID appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .