Rugby

Ex-Australia star Kefu seriously injured in home invasion

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 6 days ago

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — World Cup-winning Wallabies forward Toutai Kefu was seriously injured during what police described as a “brutal and violent” break-in at his home in Brisbane and underwent surgery on Monday. The 47-year-old Kefu, who won the 1999 Rugby World Cup and played 60 test matches for Australia,...

wtop.com

