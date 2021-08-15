79th Annual West Virginia Dairy Cattle Show and Festival takes place after 2020’s cancelation

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Despite the heat and the summer time conditions, the first of West Virginia’s early bear hunting seasons will start in the last weekend of August. The early season for Boone, Fayette, Raleigh, and Kanawha Counties opens Saturday, August 28th and runs through September 6th. Typically that first early season week is in McDowell, Wyoming, Logan, and Mingo Counties. But Colin Carpenter, Bear Project Leader for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources said on last weekend’s West Virginia Outdoors, they’ve made a shift in timing this year specifically to try and increase the harvest in those four counties.