Weston, WV

79th Annual West Virginia Dairy Cattle Show and Festival takes place after 2020’s cancelation

By Larmie Sanyon
WBOY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTON, W.Va. – The 79th Annual West Virginia Dairy Cattle Show and Festival is, currently, going on at WVU Jackson’s Mill. Things kicked off on Saturday when the cattle arrived and will go until Tuesday night when a Dairy Princess is crowned. Bruce Loyd, the WVU Extension agent for Lewis Co., said the event is an opportunity for West Virginians to bring their cattle from all around the state.

