Gable Steveson Has Made His 2021 Worlds Decision

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympic Champion Gable Steveson has elected to decline his automatic World Team spot at 125kg for the 2021 World Championships. Steveson was the final athlete to announce his decision and is the only wrestler of the nine Olympic medalists to decline. Though he has not released his plans fully, or announced his intentions for his future in collegiate wrestling, Steveson has been vocal about exploring a variety of options outside of the sport of wrestling. With Gable removing himself from worlds, a full trials will be wrestled at 125kg on September 11-12-you can see a full list of who all is registered for World Team Trials at 125kg and the rest of the weights so far HERE.

