Gable Steveson Has Made His 2021 Worlds Decision

Gable Steveson seems to be the new Kurt Angle as the Olympic gold medalist winner is currently eyeing up both WWE and UFC to possibly make a huge statement and impact on either of the worlds. Who know, Steveson could pull a double time job on both shows? One thing is for sure, though, Gable Steveson knows what he wants to accomplish no matter where he chooses to go. Olympic gold just isn’t enough for Steveson. He wants to be bigger than himself and bigger than the Olympics. He even wants to be bigger than the star in this story….Kurt Angle Reveals The Rock Return Offer.