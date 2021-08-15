ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Giants rebound nicely as Alex Wood shuts down Rockies

By Jerry McDonald
East Bay Times
 2021-08-15

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants got back on track Sunday, courtesy of Alex Wood and an offense that came up with enough meaningful hits for a 5-2 win over the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park. Wood improved to 10-3, giving up six hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings, and got relief help...

www.eastbaytimes.com

McCovey Chronicles

Alex Wood’s contract is for two years, $25 million

Many days after reports first made it clear that a reunion was on the horizon, the San Francisco Giants have officially re-signed left-handed pitcher Alex Wood. And they did so on the last day to negotiate Major League deals before the league presumably enters a lockout at 9:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday.
MLB
q957.com

Giants bring back LHP Alex Wood on 2-year deal

The San Francisco Giants on Wednesday re-signed left-handed starting pitcher Alex Wood to a two-year deal. The deal is worth a reported $25 million with another $2.5 million in incentives each year of the deal. Wood joined the Giants on a one-year, $3 million contract last January. The announcement comes...
MLB
knbr.com

Giants finalize Alex Wood re-signing

Alex Wood and the Giants officially agreed to a contract that will keep the left-handed starter in San Francisco for the next two seasons. Wood, 30, will make $12.5 million in both 2022 and 2023. The two-year, $25 million deal also holds up to $2.5 million in performance bonuses. The...
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

Official: Alex Wood returns to Giants on 2-year deal for $25 million

The Giants continued their rotation rebuild Wednesday by finalizing a two-year, $25 million contract for lefty Alex Wood. Wood is the second starting pitcher the Giants have re-signed. Anthony DeSclafani returned last week on a three-year, $36 million deal, and Alex Cobb was signed Tuesday for two years and $20 million.
NFL
FanSided

Alex Wood goes to bat for San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds

Barry Bonds may be one of the more controversial players on the Hall of Fame ballot. The San Francisco Giants slugger is in his final year of eligibility, facing a now or never moment with the writers. Even now, it is questionable as to whether or not Bonds will be inducted or if he will need to go through the Veteran’s Committee.
MLB
FanSided

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees about his future

Before he reaches free agency next season, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge clarifies his desire to stay in New York for the rest of his career. Ever since he debuted for the team in 2016, Aaron Judge has had an illustrious career with the Yankees. He began his...
MLB
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Giants release OF Alex Dickerson

The San Francisco Giants released outfielder Alex Dickerson on Friday. He spent parts of the three seasons with the team. He was previously designated for assignment by the team. The Giants made the move in order to make room for pitcher Anthony DeSclafani. DeSclafani signed a three-year contract with the...
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

Giants closing in on contract for pitcher Alex Cobb

The Giants haven’t added an elite free agent from outside of their organization as many other teams have done in recent days, but the rotation has another vacancy filled. Alex Cobb’s contract is being finalized. The Chronicle’s Susan Slusser and Matt Kawahara reported last week the Giants were making a strong push for the right-hander.
MLB
giants365.com

SF Giants News: Giants reportedly nearing a deal with Alex Cobb

Good morning, baseball fans! I know things have seemed like they are slow going for the San Francisco Giants in this week's frenzy of free agent signings before the likely lockout tomorrow. The Giants have lost, not gained, top tier pitching talent, with Kevin Gausman's decision to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays.
MLB
knbr.com

Giants finalize team-friendly deal with Alex Cobb

The Giants and free agent starter Alex Cobb officially finalized a contract Tuesday night, bringing contract details to light. Cobb, 34, is joining the Giants on a two-year, $20 million deal. In the fine print: Cobb’s base salary for the next two years is set at $9 million and San Francisco has a $10 million club option for 2024 with a $2 million buyout.
MLB
fangraphs.com

How Alex Cobb Became a Giant

The Giants won 107 games last season, and their rotation deserves a ton of credit; only the Brewers and Dodgers, two teams expected to thrive off starting pitching, managed to record lower FIPs. But San Francisco took everyone by surprise, winnings games with the likes of Alex Wood, Anthony DeSclafani, and postseason hero Logan Webb. Looking to retain some of last season’s magic, the Giants recently inked new deals with Wood and DeSclafani. Yet Kevin Gausman, their ace, eluded them, ultimately signing a five-year contract with the Blue Jays and leaving an unmistakable hole in their rotation. But while a pitcher like Gausman is irreplaceable, the Giants could find the next big sleeper — another under-the-radar signing just like he was.
MLB

