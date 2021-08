Fantasy football owners — and the Tennessee Titans — can say the 2020 season is likely one Julio Jones can refer to as “the past.”. In what was his final year with the Atlanta Falcons before being swept up in a lauded trade by the Tennessee Titans, the former Alabama wide receiver near his career lows in catches (51), yards (771), touchdowns (three) and games played (nine) — as injuries completely derailed his 10th anniversary in the NFL.