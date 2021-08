Fall practices officially begin tomorrow for Iowa high school athletes. At Greene County, that means practice starts in cross-country, volleyball, and football. Caden Duncan enters his third season at the helm of the football Rams. His first two teams went 9-2 and 7-3, and the 2021 Rams return a wealth of experience. The coach would like to two-platoon as much as possible, meaning there may be a limited amount of players starting on both sides of the ball. He’s told the players that every position is open, which can both motivate the returning starters, as well as those that played a reserve role last season. Plus any newcomers may feel they have a legitimate chance to crack the starting lineup.