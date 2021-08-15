Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Twins 5, Rays 4: Never in doubt

By Hayden A
Twinkie Town
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first five innings of Sunday afternoon’s Twins-Rays game, it looked like it might be another pretty dominant win for the Twins. Charlie Barnes had only allowed one run (a solo homer in the top of the 5th) and Josh Donaldson had driven in three runs all by himself with a single in the first and a double in the 4th. After 5 innings, the score stood at 4-1 Twins. It would not stay that way for long. Wander Franco (fun fact: he is the first Major Leaguer ever that is younger than me) launched a 2 run homer off Twins reliever Edgar Garcia to cut it to 4-3. One inning later, 2020 playoffs legend Randy Arozarena beat out an infield single to tie the game at 4 apiece, and it was at this point that many Twins fans were probably expecting Tampa Bay to take the lead. Because, you know, that’s how this season has gone. They would leave the bases full, however, and the game remained tied. The score was 4-4 all the way up until the bottom of the 9th, when Max Kepler tripled to set up Jorge Polanco for a walkoff sacrifice fly. This meant that the Twins won their third consecutive series for the first time all season, and those three series have been against the AL West, AL Central, and AL East division leaders respectively. Can someone please make this make sense?

www.twinkietown.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Randy Arozarena
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins designate veteran pitcher Nick Vincent for assignment

The Twins announced Wednesday morning that they’ve designated veteran right-hander Nick Vincent for assignment. The move opens a spot on the active roster for left-hander Lewis Thorpe, who has been recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to start today’s game. Vincent, 35, appeared in just two games for Minnesota but pitched...
MLBvoiceofalexandria.com

Tampa Bay Rays to visit the Minnesota Twins

Tampa Bay Rays (71-45, first in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (50-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: TBD Twins: Kenta Maeda (5-4, 4.69 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -132, Rays +110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Tampa Bay...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays' Nelson Cruz returns to Minnesota to face Twins

The Minnesota Twins will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their last World Series victory this weekend when they host the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game series. More than 25 players, coaches and staff -- including Game 7 hero and Hall of Famer Jack Morris, Kent Hrbek,...
MLBwillmarradio.com

Twins Host Rays Tonight

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Twins have a tall task ahead of them tonight. Minnesota will welcome the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays to town. The Twins will send Michael Pineda to the mound. Minnesota is 50-and-65.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Twins' Kenta Maeda aims to hold down hot Rays

Right-hander Kenta Maeda will try to cool down the sizzling bats of the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night when he takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis. Tampa Bay won the series opener 10-4 on Friday as every starter had at least one hit and seven different players drove in a run. It was a team-record seventh straight game that the American League East-leading Rays have scored eight or more runs.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Maeda, Twins silence red-hot Rays in 12-0 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kenta Maeda pitched six effective innings, Luis Arraez hit a two-run homer and the Minnesota Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 12-0 on Saturday night. Max Kepler, Brent Rooker and Ryan Jeffers also went deep for the Twins, who won for the third time in four games. Maeda (6-4) allowed three singles, struck out four and walked one.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins release veteran outfielder Keon Broxton

The Twins have released veteran outfielder Keon Broxton, who’d been with their Triple-A affiliate in St. Paul, as first indicated on the Triple-A East transactions page at MiLB.com. Broxton, 31, signed with Minnesota over the winter but never got a call to the big leagues this year even as the...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Walk-off sacrifice fly lifts Twins over Rays

Jorge Polanco drove in Max Kepler with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth to give the Minnesota Twins a 5-4 walk-off victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in the rubber game of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. Kepler led off the inning by lining...
MLBdraysbay.com

Series Preview: Rays vs Twins

The scorching hot Tampa Bay Rays offense led them to a series victory over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Rays offense has been good all year, but has stepped things up a notch in the second half. Since the All-Star break the Rays are hitting .255/.326/.479 and putting up a 122 wRC+ while scoring 6.16 runs per game. This has led the Rays to a 17-8 record good for second in the majors behind the Milwaukee Brewers (17-7).
MLBdrgnews.com

Maeda Sharp As Twins Blank Rays

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kenta Maeda pitched six effective innings, Luis Arraez hit a two-run homer and the Minnesota Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 12-0 on Saturday night. Max Kepler, Brent Rooker and Ryan Jeffers also went deep for the Twins, who won for the third time in four games. Maeda (6-4) allowed three singles, struck out four and walked one.
MLBdraysbay.com

Rays 0 Twins 12: Another one to forget

I hope our readers will forgive me for a recap that fails to recap the game. I started out in the first inning keeping careful track of who hit what, when, and how. But midway through the first inning I lost track of the Twins runs. Well, I figured, I’d figure it out after the Rays had put a few on the board. But that never happened. And then I wondered how much Rays fans were eager for a blow by blow account of twelve unanswered Twins runs. Not many, I figured.
MLBTwinkie Town

Twins 12, Rays 0: Victory lap

As a gesture of goodwill, the Tampa Bay Rays handed the Twins 12 unanswered runs this evening, and if you ask me, I think that’s pretty swag. It was pretty solid from the get-go. Max Kepler boinked a leadoff shot to open the first, a half-inning which would produce three more run-inducing PAs by the likes of Luis Arraez, Mitch Garver, and Miguel Sano.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Michael Wacha has another bad night, so do Rays in loss to Twins

The Rays are going to have to do something about Michael Wacha. Either quickly figure out a way get him to pitch better or decide not to have him pitch anymore. Wacha had another rough outing — that’s three straight and five of his past 10 — and was the major reason for the 12-0 beating by the Twins on Saturday night in Minneapolis.
MLBtucsonpost.com

Playing spoiler, Twins look to take series from Rays

The Minnesota Twins will try to win their third consecutive series against a division-leading opponent on Sunday afternoon when they face the Tampa Bay Rays in the rubber-game of their three-game series in Minneapolis. The Twins started the streak by winning three of four games at the American League West-leading...
MLBINFORUM

Kenta Maeda, Twins cool off Rays in a rout

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kenta Maeda allowed just three singles while pitching six shutout innings and the Minnesota Twins smashed four home runs and had 16 hits while cruising to a 12-0 victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday night in Minneapolis. Brent Rooker homered and doubled and Luis Arraez, Max Kepler and...
MLBdrgnews.com

Twins’ Polanco Beats Rays With Sacrifice Fly

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to lift the Minnesota Twins over the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 Sunday. Max Kepler led off the ninth against Matt Wisler (3-5) with a line drive slicing away from left fielder Austin Meadows toward the foul line. Kepler reached second, and when the ball skipped under Meadows’ glove for an error, he took an extra base. Two pitches later, Polanco hit a drive that was caught on the right-field warning track, scoring Kepler without a throw.
MLBSanta Maria Times

Polanco's sac fly in ninth lifts Twins over Rays 5-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to lift the Minnesota Twins over the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 Sunday. Max Kepler led off the ninth against Matt Wisler (3-5) with a double and moved to third when Austin Meadows misplayed the ball in left field. Polanco then hit a drive that was caught on the right-field warning track, scoring Kepler without a throw.

Comments / 0

Community Policy