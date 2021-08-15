‘Yellowstone’ TV Production Runner Names Cast’s Favorite Set, Boldly Explains How Show Doesn’t ‘Do Fake’
While the popular Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” brings major drama to its fans, it also brings beautiful scenery and realistic sets. According to what Carly Curry, the show’s set decorator, recently told Deadline, there are several key factors that go into play in making the show’s sets look as believable as they do. One thing that helps her is that her husband owns his own ranch. This gives her a first-hand look at the lives of cowboys and how they live.outsider.com
Comments / 0