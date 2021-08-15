Daily Debate: Is Demise A Fallen God?

If you are visit Zelda Dungeon often, you are probably aware that the ZD staff have a wide range of topics related to their favorite and least favorite Zelda games. The site publishes the “Best Zelda Ever” list each year, and the individual lists are usually very different. The diversity in opinion is part of what makes the Zelda community so fun to be a part of. Overall, it is important to remember that just because you have a least favorite Zelda game, it does not mean there aren’t things in that game that you can enjoy.