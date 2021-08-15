Daily Debate: Is Demise A Fallen God?
While Ghirahim serves as the primary antagonist of Skyward Sword, his entire goal is to restore his master, Demise. Link first encounters Demise as The Imprisoned, which is a greatly diminished version of the entity. In the final battle, Demise is seen as a towering, hulking figure with flaming hair. Demise wields a massive black sword that serves as spiritual contrast to the Master Sword. When Link uses Fi to target Demise, Fi describes Demise as an “eternal being [that] has conquered time itself.” Fi also calls Demise “the source of all monsters,” which sets Demise up as a very powerful foe.www.zeldadungeon.net
