Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Justice Defenders: The organization teaching prisoners in Africa how to defend themselves in court

Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years we've done a number of stories about wrongly convicted prisoners who get exonerated when a crusading attorney takes on their case. In prisons around the world however, that rarely happens. In Kenya, for example, more than 80% of prisoners have never been represented by a lawyer. Justice Defenders would like to change that. It's an organization started in Africa by a soft-spoken, 36-year-old lawyer named Alexander McLean. Justice Defenders has worked in 46 prisons in Kenya and Uganda, giving legal training to hundreds of inmates who can then help their fellow prisoners, the innocent and the guilty, get a fair hearing in court. They are also helping some prisoners get law degrees, and as we found out when we visited Kenya before the pandemic, the results have been astounding.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

CBS News

CBS News

269K+
Followers
35K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anderson Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Guards#Justice Defenders#Thika#Langata Women S Prison#Jamaican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Related
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

Biden says Afghan forces must defend their country themselves

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the Afghan troops must defend their country themselves as multiple cities have fallen to the Taliban in the past few days. "We spent over a trillion dollars over 20 years. We trained and equipped with modern equipment...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Indy100

‘Hypocrisy much?’: Leaked memo reveals Fox News employees must disclose vaccine status

Some of Fox News’ primetime stars have criticised the Covid-19 “vaccine passports,” with Tucker Carlson, the network’s top-rated host, equating vaccination records to racial segregation, having called public-health measures a “medical Jim Crow.” , Laura Ingraham also claimed the Covid-19 vaccines were “experimental,” calling the Biden administration “vaccine pushers” and advising her viewers to “hide their kids.” That said, the network itself has encouraged viewers to get vaccinated, and host Sean Hannity has implored his followers to “please take Covid seriously.”While some of their popular personalities condemned mandated vaccination and subsequent passes, the network unveiled their own...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Continues To Tell Fleeing Americans To Pay Their Way Out Of Afghanistan, Hours After Telling The Press Otherwise

The Biden administration continued to inform American citizens in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening that they could be charged more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight out of the country. The State Department told the press Thursday afternoon that it had no intention of levying any such charges. “All...
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

CNN concert disaster forces Anderson Cooper, others to kill air time

CNN spent weeks hyping Saturday’s star-studded "We Love New York: The Homecoming Concert," which it planned to broadcast from New York City’s Central Park. The event was supposed to celebrate the city’s reopening after coronavirus shutdowns. Instead, performances by the night’s biggest names – including Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and...
PoliticsWashington Post

In Haiti, a clouded assassination probe prompts fears of political crackdowns

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Nearly a month after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, none of the dozens of detained suspects have been taken to court. Some of the judges and clerks investigating the killing have gone into hiding, fearing for their lives and claiming they faced pressure to tamper with reports.
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

XR demands answers on how protests will be policed after Supreme Court defends disruptive demonstrations

Extinction Rebellion has demanded to know how its upcoming demonstrations will be policed after the Supreme Court ruled that protest can be a “lawful excuse” to block roads under human rights law.Thousands of people across the UK are expected to join a two-week campaign of civil disobedience starting on 23 August, which will target the City of London as an “arch-financier” of carbon emissions.During the climate activism group’s previous actions, the Metropolitan Police responded to disruption to transport and businesses by arresting Extinction Rebellion demonstrators en masse, with the number of arrests revealed by the Met to have totalled 3,762....

Comments / 0

Community Policy