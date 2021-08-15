Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Ex-Australia star Kefu seriously injured in home invasion

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — World Cup-winning Wallabies forward Toutai Kefu was seriously injured during an alleged break-in at home in Brisbane’s south and underwent surgery Monday at a nearby hospital.

The 47-year-old Kefu won the 1999 Rugby World Cup and played 60 test matches with Australia.

He has been head coach of Tonga’s national team since 2016.

Kefu and three members of his family received knife wounds after a group of men allegedly broke into their home around 3 a.m. All four were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Kefu is reported to be in a serious condition with abdominal injuries.

Queensland state police have two men in custody.

“Early information suggests a number of males were disturbed breaking into a dwelling there and a violent altercation left four members of the house injured,” Queensland police said in a statement.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

541K+
Followers
301K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#1999 Rugby World Cup#Wallabies#Police#Brisbane#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
RugbyESPN

Wallabies great Toutai Kefu fighting for life in hospital after home invasion

Wallabies great Toutai Kefu is in hospital fighting for life after he was injured in a home invasion in Brisbane on Sunday night. Multiple news agencies have reported that Kefu is in a serious condition after he was stabbed in the abdomen during the incident at his Coorparoo home around 3am [AEST] on Monday morning.
RugbyPosted by
The Independent

Ex-rugby star Toutai Kefu suffers serious injuries in ‘brutal and violent’ attack by intruders

World Cup-winning former Australian rugby player Toutai Kefu had to undergo surgery after he suffered “significant injuries” in an attack by intruders at his home in Brisbane.Two 15-year-olds were arrested in relation to the break-in, which left the former Wallabies player fighting for his life.Kefu, who won the World Cup with the Wallabies in 1999, suffered serious stab wounds to his liver and multiple injuries in his abdomen after three males broke into his home at 3am.His wife Rachel, daughter, and son were also injured and taken to hospital. The attackers were allegedly armed with an axe, a knife and...
Australiasandiegolocaldirectory.org

Toutai Kefu: Former Australian rugby player and family attacked in Brisbane home

Brisbane’s Regional Crime and Intelligence Coordinator Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming confirmed in a press conference that Kefu and his family had been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a “burglary that has gone wrong.”. Fleming said Kefu was in surgery after suffering “very serious wounds to his abdomen.” According...
RugbyESPN

Rugby star Kefu recovering in hospital after home invasion

BRISBANE, Australia --  Rugby World Cup winner Toutai Kefu is recovering in a hospital after surgery for abdominal injuries he sustained during a break-in at his home. The 47-year-old Kefu, who won the 1999 Rugby World Cup and played 60 test matches for Australia, has been head coach of Tongas national team since 2016.
Rugbymilwaukeesun.com

Tonga coach and ex-Wallabies star Kefu critical after stabbing

Tonga coach and former Wallabies star Toutai Kefu was in a critical condition on Monday after being stabbed by intruders at his Brisbane home during a "brutal and violent" attack, as the rugby world rallied around him. The 47-year-old was among four people rushed to hospital after the early hours...
Rugbyfroggyweb.com

Rugby-Former Wallaby Kefu stabbed, family injured in home invasion

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Rugby World Cup winner and Tonga coach Toutai Kefu was stabbed in the abdomen and several of his family members injured in a home invasion at his house in Brisbane in the early hours of Monday morning, Australian media reported. The 47-year-old, who played 60 tests for the...
Worldcyclingweekly.com

Inquiry launched following death of 24-year-old Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore

An independent inquiry has been launched into the death of 24-year-old Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore, who died suddenly earlier this month. Two national governing bodies, Cycling New Zealand and High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ) will now look into how effective changes made were after a 2018 report said HPSNZ had failed to act on bullying and behaviour claims.
Public HealthESPN

New Zealand cancels Springbok tests amid COVID-19 lockdown

WELLINGTON, New Zealand --  New Zealand Rugby has announced the cancellation of two home tests between the All Blacks and Springboks after a community COVID-19 outbreak sent the country into lockdown. The All Blacks also will not immediately travel to Perth for an Aug. 28 test against Australia because...
RugbyThe State

South Africa offers to host after NZ cancels rugby tests

South Africa offered on Friday to host all remaining games in the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship after a community COVID-19 outbreak prompted a new lockdown in New Zealand and forced that country to cancel two home tests against the Springboks and put a trip by its team to Australia on hold.
Rugbypunditarena.com

Toutai Kefu praises his son and neighbour for intervening during violent home invasion

Wallabies great Toutai Kefu has praised his son and his neighbour for intervening during a violent home invasion in which he and several of his family members were injured. Kefu and his family were attacked by four teenagers armed with knives, an axe and a machete in the early hours of Monday morning in their home in Brisbane, in what has been described as a house burglary gone wrong.
Rugbypunditarena.com

Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie slams All Blacks for pulling out of Perth test

Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie has said he is “bloody angry” at the All Blacks for pulling out of their scheduled match against Australia in Perth next weekend. Australia and New Zealand were set to play each other in the third Bledisloe Cup test at Optus Stadium in Perth on September 28, in a game that doubles up as a second-round Rugby Championship game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy