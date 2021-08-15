Doug Barron shoots third straight 64 to win in Calgary

Range Robinson won his third consecutive national weightlifting championship in Detroit, Michigan, and two other local lifters won bronze medals in the competition. On June 26-30, nine Coffee County student-athletes traveled to Detroit to compete in the USA Weightlifting National Championships. This competition is the culminating event for lifters of all ages. In order to qualify for the event, lifters must make a qualifying total in their respective age group and weight class in a sanctioned USA Weightlifting meet. The competition consists of the snatch and the clean and jerk. Lifters are given three attempts in the snatch and three attempts in the clean and jerk. The weights for the best snatch and clean and jerk are then added together to make the lifter's total.