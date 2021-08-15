Cleveland Indians’ Triston McKenzie dances with history, helps stall Miguel Cabrera at 499 HRs
DETROIT -- Catcher Austin Hedges is supposed to be the veteran. He’s supposed to keep his pitchers focused and serene on the mound and in the dugout. Sunday he was nervous. Rookie Triston McKenzie was dancing with history, a perfect game to be precise, and the dance was nearing its end. That’s end as in two outs in the eighth inning with the Indians on the way to an 11-0 win over the Tigers.www.cleveland.com
