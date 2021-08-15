Cancel
MLB

Cleveland Indians’ Triston McKenzie dances with history, helps stall Miguel Cabrera at 499 HRs

By Paul Hoynes, cleveland.com
 6 days ago
DETROIT -- Catcher Austin Hedges is supposed to be the veteran. He’s supposed to keep his pitchers focused and serene on the mound and in the dugout. Sunday he was nervous. Rookie Triston McKenzie was dancing with history, a perfect game to be precise, and the dance was nearing its end. That’s end as in two outs in the eighth inning with the Indians on the way to an 11-0 win over the Tigers.

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

MLB
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera with a hilarious goodbye to Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted Daniel Norris to leave something behind on his way to Milwaukee. Send-offs can be sad and awkward, but Detroit Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera decided to incorporate some humor as the team traded away his teammate of six years, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris. In...
NFL
FanSided

3 Tigers players who won’t be back next season

The Detroit Tigers have shown they are on the rise, but it is possible that these three players won’t be back next season. The Detroit Tigers have been one of the larger surprises in MLB this season. The team brought in a new manager in A.J. Hinch, and the team is currently sitting in third-place in the AL Central division with a 58-65 record as of this writing. That already surpasses their win total from the entire 2019 season.
MLB

Close to history: Miguel Cabrera hits career home run No. 499

BALTIMORE (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 499th career home run in the fifth inning of Detroit’s game at Baltimore on Wednesday night. Cabrera connected off Matt Harvey to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. The homer drew some cheers from the crowd at Camden Yards, and Cabrera gave a little pump of his right fist when the ball cleared the wall in left-center field. He also had two singles earlier in the game.
MLB

On Miguel Cabrera 500-homer watch, Tigers face Indians

As fans tune in to watch Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers chase 500 career homers, they might see some good baseball as well. The Tigers will try to win their second straight three-game series this week when they visit the Indians in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. Detroit won two...
MLB

Indians' Triston McKenzie: Picks up quality start

McKenzie allowed two runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts through six innings, taking a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Oakland. McKenzie got better as the game went on Tuesday night, striking out four consecutive Oakland batters in his third trip through the order. The only damage to his line came on a Sean Murphy RBI double in the second and a Seth Brown solo homer in the fourth. While this is McKenzie's fifth straight start in which he has allowed multiple earned runs, the 24-year-old needed just 86 pitches to get through six innings and scored a quality start. McKenzie has never thrown more than 93 pitches in a start in his career, suggesting that there is a limit as to how far Cleveland will push him. However, he has now gone six or more innings in four of his last six starts. To give that number some context, the lanky right-hander didn't venture beyond 5.1 innings in any of his first 11 starts this season.
MLB

Indians beat Tigers 7-4; Cabrera stuck at 499 career HRs

Cleveland rookie Ernie Clement hit the first two homers of his career while Miguel Cabrera stayed one drive short of No. 500 as the Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 7-4 on Friday night. Cabrera went 0 for 4, leaving him at 499 career home runs and disappointing a crowd of...
MLB

Triston McKenzie short of perfection as Indians rout Tigers

Triston McKenzie came within four outs of a perfect game and the visiting Cleveland Indians defeated the Detroit Tigers 11-0 on Sunday. Harold Castro's line drive single on a 2-1 offering ended McKenzie bid's for history. Castro was the only baserunner against McKenzie (2-5), who was removed after the inning. He finished with a career high 11 strikeouts.
MLB

Cleveland’s Triston McKenzie nearly throws MLB’s first perfect game in exactly nine years

Cleveland right-hander Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit Tigers he faced on Sunday and came within four outs of pitching the 24th perfect game in MLB history. Had McKenzie been able to complete the bid for history, then his would have been the first perfect game in the major leagues since the Mariners’ Félix Hernández achieved the rare feat exactly nine years ago, on Aug. 15, 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy