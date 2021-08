The FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of August 21, 2021. Sunday, August 22nd, 4:00 A.M. Clouds are slowly building in over the coast and the interior valleys. Portions of the coast and the Cascade Foothills will see areas of drizzle this morning, but it’ll be much more hit-or-miss in the interior lowlands. Clouds will be stubborn to clear out today, but we should see some late day sunbreaks like Saturday. High temperatures will range between the low to mid 70s across the metro area. We’ve got a couple of chilly nights on tap (both tonight and Monday night). Expect overnight lows to drop into the low 50s and 40s.