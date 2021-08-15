Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joplin, MO

Public hearings set for Joplin budget, property tax

By Debby Woodin
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 6 days ago

Joplin property owners would see a slight decrease in their property tax for 2022 if the recommended levy rate is approved by City Council after a public hearing during its meeting Monday.

City staff recommends that the rate calculated by the state auditor’s office be accepted. That amount is 17.46 cents per $100 assessed valuation, slightly down from this year’s rate of 18.06 cents. The property tax for the Joplin Public Library would be 24.53 cents per $100 assessed valuation, down from 25.45 cents.

Together, the two taxes would be 41.99 cents, a reduction from this year’s rate of 43.51 cents. That would lower the tax bill on a property valued at $100,000 from $82.67 to $79.78, according to a city staff report.

The reduced rate is the result of increased assessed valuations and a low consumer price index, which is part of the formula the state auditor uses to calculate the tax rate.

The rate would generate about $1.2 million for the city and $1.5 million for the library.

Tax bills are sent out by the county the first week of November and are due by Dec. 31. The rate to be discussed during Monday’s public hearing would be used on tax bills sent out next year.

A public hearing also will be held on the proposed 2022 budget. A final budget goes into effect Nov. 1.

The proposed budget projects revenue at a little more than $127 million and expenditures at $140.4 million. About $40 million of the expenses will be for capital projects and equipment, with most of that cost being taken from the city’s sales tax funds designated for those projects and not the general fund.

City Manager Nick Edwards said at a work session Aug. 9 that some spending is proposed from fund reserves. That would be for some programs that will be implemented after the budget takes effect to address council’s six action plan goals.

In other business, the council will:

Consider approval of an agreement with Rosetta Construction Inc. in the amount $593,774 for a project to extend sewer services on East Seventh Street.

Take action on readoption on the city’s financial disclosure requirements of public officials.

The council also will vote on whether to hold a closed session after the regular meeting on a personnel matter.

Comments / 0

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
324
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Business
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Joplin, MO
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bills#Consumer Price Index#City Council#The Joplin Public Library#Rosetta Construction Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy