Public hearings set for Joplin budget, property tax

Joplin property owners would see a slight decrease in their property tax for 2022 if the recommended levy rate is approved by City Council after a public hearing during its meeting Monday.

City staff recommends that the rate calculated by the state auditor’s office be accepted. That amount is 17.46 cents per $100 assessed valuation, slightly down from this year’s rate of 18.06 cents. The property tax for the Joplin Public Library would be 24.53 cents per $100 assessed valuation, down from 25.45 cents.

Together, the two taxes would be 41.99 cents, a reduction from this year’s rate of 43.51 cents. That would lower the tax bill on a property valued at $100,000 from $82.67 to $79.78, according to a city staff report.

The reduced rate is the result of increased assessed valuations and a low consumer price index, which is part of the formula the state auditor uses to calculate the tax rate.

The rate would generate about $1.2 million for the city and $1.5 million for the library.

Tax bills are sent out by the county the first week of November and are due by Dec. 31. The rate to be discussed during Monday’s public hearing would be used on tax bills sent out next year.

A public hearing also will be held on the proposed 2022 budget. A final budget goes into effect Nov. 1.

The proposed budget projects revenue at a little more than $127 million and expenditures at $140.4 million. About $40 million of the expenses will be for capital projects and equipment, with most of that cost being taken from the city’s sales tax funds designated for those projects and not the general fund.

City Manager Nick Edwards said at a work session Aug. 9 that some spending is proposed from fund reserves. That would be for some programs that will be implemented after the budget takes effect to address council’s six action plan goals.

In other business, the council will:

• Consider approval of an agreement with Rosetta Construction Inc. in the amount $593,774 for a project to extend sewer services on East Seventh Street.

• Take action on readoption on the city’s financial disclosure requirements of public officials.

The council also will vote on whether to hold a closed session after the regular meeting on a personnel matter.