Copper, Quigley lead Sky to 87-75 OT win over Storm

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 19 points, Allie Quigley hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 87-85 in overtime Sunday.

Diamond DeShields added 13 points and Candace Parker had 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Chicago (11-10).

Copper made two free throws to give the Sky an 85-83 lead with 1:40 to play. After Chicago got a stop on the other end, Ezi Magbegor blocked a layup by Copper. Parker grabbed the offensive rebound and missed a put-back attempt but again secured the rebound before making a short basket to cap the scoring with 1:06 left.

Jewell Loyd led Seattle (16-6) with a season-high 26 points, but missed a good look at a potential tying layup as time expired. Magbegor had a career-best 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, Epiphanny Prince scored 13 points and Mercedes Russell added 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Quigley hit a 3-pointer to make it 79-79 with 46 seconds left in regulation and, eventually, force OT. Seattle’s Jordin Canada missed two free throws with 8.7 seconds left and Quigley missed a 30-foot potential winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Seattle played without 2020 Finals MVP Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird, who both rested after helping the U.S. team to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and then leading the Storm to a 79-57 win over the Connecticut Sun in the Commissioner’s Cup title game Thursday night in Phoenix.

