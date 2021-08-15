Cancel
Iowa State

Look: Local Iowa Commercial Takes Shot At Nebraska

By Tzvi Machlin
The Spun
The Spun
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Iowa–Nebraska rivalry game may take place on the football field once a year, but for the fans and players it’s usually a year-round rivalry. A new commercial is pretty strong proof of that. Last week, a new commercial for an Iowa City restaurant was released, starring Iowa stars Dane...

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

#Iowa Football#Iowa Hawkeye#Iowa Stars#Nil#American#The Big Ten Network
