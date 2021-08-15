Ravens Report Card Vs. Saints

BALTIMORE — The Ravens put their 17-game winning streak in the preseason on the line against the Saints. Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM); WDCN (87.7 FM) The Ravens will like by without wide receivers Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin and Deon Cain. In addition, Sammy Watkins will also get limited snaps. This means that James Proche and Devin Duvernay will get the start and get the chance to play for an extended time. Proche has been one of the best players in training camp, while Duvernay has been steady. Several other young wide receivers, most notably Tylan Wallace, Jayon Moore and Binjimen Victor, will get an opportunity to flash.