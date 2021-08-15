Ravens Report Card Vs. Saints
The Ravens extended their winning streak to 18 games in the preseason with a 17-14 victory over New Orleans Saints on Aug. 14. Quarterbacks: Backup quarterback Trace McSorley struggled over his first half of action, and Tyler Huntley was much better in the second half. Huntley managed a game-winning 7-yard touchdown run with 6:35 left in the game. McSorley struggled and was 10 of 17 for 71 yards with an interception (49.8 rating). He also ran for 25 yards on four carries. Huntley was 12 of 16 for 79 yards (85.2 rating). He also ran 7 yards for the game-winning score.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0