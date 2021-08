The 40-game mark is a popular time for a writer to assess a team’s futures. Its hopes. Its dreams. Its flaws. Its potential. Over the course of writing about that particular checkpoint, said writer might use “quarter pole” as a synonym for “40 games,” as it’s a lyrical way to reduce redundancy. That writer would be using the wrong term, because the term as it’s understood in horse racing refers to the amount of race remaining. Horse races vary in length and start from various points on the track, while the finish line never changes, so it makes sense to have an end-centric approach to fixed measurement devices.