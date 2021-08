Making your debut for a new team can be a nerve-wracking occasion for any sportsman. It doesn’t matter whether that team is amateur or professional, or whether your debut happens in front of twenty thousand fans or none at all. You still feel like you need to prove yourself all over again, and you worry about not making a good impression. Many professional sportspeople say that the moment you stop having nerves before games, it’s time to call it a day and retire. We’re not sure how much we believe in that old piece of wisdom after watching Max Scherzer’s debut for the LA Dodgers. If he had any nerves, they didn’t show.