Houck was recalled by the Red Sox ahead of his scheduled start in the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Houck will be up as merely the 27th man for the twin bill, so it's possible he returns to the minors at the end of the day. His last three outings have all come at the big-league level, however, and he's allowed just one earned run in 11.2 innings while striking out 18 batters over that stretch, so the Red Sox have plenty of reason to keep him around.