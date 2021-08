Drew Lock got the first shot to run the Broncos offense in Saturday’s preseason opener and he made the most of it. Lock drove the Broncos to Minnesota’s 4-yard-line to open the game, hit KJ Hamler for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of the second drive, and threw another touchdown to cap a 10-play, 85-yard drive with his second touchdown pass of the day. Lock was 5-of-7 for 151 yards before giving way to Teddy Bridgewater, who had success as well.