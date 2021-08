MAINEVILLE, Ohio— The Forme Tour does not stop, as the second of back-to-back events begins this week—the sixth event of the 2021 season. The Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend starts Wednesday, with 156 players from six countries in the field. The Forme Open boasts 19 of the top-20 points earners in action. Alex Smalley, ranked No. 13 on the Points List, will miss his second consecutive event on the schedule, but he will do so for good reason. The 24-year-old tied for 29th last week at the PGA TOUR’s Wyndham Championship, and with five made PGA TOUR cuts this season it was enough to earn him a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. The Finals are in Idaho this week for the Albertsons Boise Open.