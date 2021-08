News recently broke out that Biden’s EPA is going to push fuel efficiency in the coming years. The stipulation states every car must achieve at least 37 mpg by the year 2026. Powerful engines and good fuel efficiency seldom go hand-in-hand. These days, a hybrid powertrain is needed to gain any significant MPG advantage. If the complexity and expense of a hybrid car sound daunting, however, there are a few used options in the way of compromise. These won’t be the fastest used cars on the planet, but they make decent power and at least 37 mpg.