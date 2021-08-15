Cancel
La Stella, Wood keep Giants rolling, top Rockies 5-2

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tommy La Stella had three hits and two RBIs, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Sunday.

Alex Wood pitched into the seventh inning to win his fifth straight decision. The Giants (76-42) took three of four from their division rivals heading into a three-game series against the New York Mets.

Mike Yastrzemski singled and scored, and La Monte Wade Jr. made a terrific defensive play to throw out a runner at the plate in the seventh to help preserve the win for San Francisco.

Connor Joe singled twice for the Rockies.

Curt Casali’s RBI single off starter Jon Gray gave the Giants an early lead. La Stella’s two-run double high off the brick wall in right made it 3-0.

The Rockies cut the gap to 3-2 in the seventh on consecutive pinch-hit RBI singles by Elias Díaz and Charlie Blackmon. Joe followed with a two-out single to right, but Wade cut down Díaz at the plate with a throw that never touched the ground.

Wood (10-3) had six strikeouts and allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings. He retired the first nine and didn’t allow a runner past second until tiring in the seventh. Wood hasn’t lost since June 1.

Dominic Leone finished the seventh, Tyler Rogers retired three batters and Jake McGee pitched the ninth for his 25th save.

Austin Slater’s pinch-hit double off Ben Bowden in the seventh drove in Kris Bryant.

Gray (7-9) allowed three runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. He fell to 2-7 lifetime against the Giants.

The Rockies finished 1-5 on their road trip.

SORRY ABOUT THAT

The Rockies defense turned five double plays over the last two games but made a costly gaffe in the seventh when Joe and center fielder Garrett Hampson nearly collided trying to chase Bryant’s deep fly. Joe initially appeared to make the catch, but his glove slapped against Hampson’s, knocking the ball out. Joe was charged with an error.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Jay Jackson was reinstated from the IL, one day after going on it due to vaccine-related symptoms. ... OF Luis Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and placed on the 60-day IL after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. ... LHP Sammy Long was optioned to Sacramento. ... C Buster Posey was rested.

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-9, 4.71 ERA) faces the Padres in the opener of a three-game series in Colorado on Monday. Senzatela has allowed seven runs in 10 2/3 innings since coming off the Injured List on Aug. 5.

Giants: RHP Kevin Gausman (11-5, 2.29) goes for his career-best 12th win when San Francisco faces the New York Mets on Monday. Gausman has won his last two starts while allowing two earned runs over 11 innings.

