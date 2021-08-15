Cancel
More companies to offer Covid-19 jab-linked incentives

newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
Parents and their children queue in the pouring rain outside a vaccination centre (PA) (PA Wire)

More of the country’s best known businesses will offer rewards to customers who are vaccinated against Covid-19.

Asda, lastminute.com, National Express, Free Now taxis and Better leisure centres are among those offering incentives to encourage younger people to get vaccinated.

Uber, Bolt and Deliveroo have already said they will offer discounted rides and meals for customers who get a Covid-19 jab, to help boost vaccine uptake.

With over 84,000 lives already saved and 23 million infections prevented by the vaccines, get the jab as soon as possible and take advantage of these excellent offers – whether that’s for taxi rides, gym passes, or trips away with family and friends

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said Asda will offer £10 vouchers for their clothing brand George to vaccinated 18 to 30-year-olds who spend over £20.

The travel company lastminute.com will offer over-18s £30 gift cards towards holidays abroad to all young people getting vaccinated through their website.

Better leisure centres will offer over-16s a £10 voucher to use on any Better membership and a free three-day pass at any of their 235 leisure facilities across the UK.

Taxi app Free Now will provide up to £1 million in free rides for over-18s attending their vaccine appointment each way from Sunday until the end of September, while National Express Buses (Midlands) will offer 1,000 people five-day unlimited travel saver tickets which can be used within 90 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fK7TX_0bSaE7a400
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The DHSC said Deliveroo has also revealed further details of their support, which will include thousands of £5 vouchers to those who get the vaccine, distributed in the coming weeks.

Bolt will be offering £10 vouchers for 10,000 rides from next week in Birmingham and Leicester, and Uber is expected to announce further details around their drive to help students get vaccinated ahead of term time.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “It is fantastic to see more companies backing the phenomenal vaccine rollout and joining the public as they do everything they can to continue protecting their loved ones, themselves, their community and this country.”

He added: “With over 84,000 lives already saved and 23 million infections prevented by the vaccines, get the jab as soon as possible and take advantage of these excellent offers – whether that’s for taxi rides, gym passes, or trips away with family and friends.”

newschain

newschain

