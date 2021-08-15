Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

British nationals in race to leave Afghanistan as Taliban take control

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PcX2C_0bSaDuGr00
Soldiers from 16 Air Assault Brigade arriving in Kabul (Ben Shread/MoD/PA) (PA Media)

British troops are racing against the clock to get remaining UK nationals and their local allies out of Afghanistan following the dramatic fall of the country’s Western-backed government to the Taliban.

Lead elements of 16 Air Assault Brigade were working with US forces to secure Kabul airport to ensure flights can continue as Afghans and foreigners alike scramble to leave.

While the airport has so far not come under attack, there are fears that could change quickly with Taliban insurgents now effectively in control of the capital.

Triumphal fighters were pictured in the presidential palace abandoned by President Ashraf Ghani who fled the country while his forces gave up the city without a fight.

Following a meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergencies committee, Boris Johnson his priority was to get UK nationals and Afghans who had worked with them out of the country “as fast as we can”.

“We are going to get as many as we can out in the next few days,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1QRn_0bSaDuGr00
Boris Johnson said his priority is to get British nationals and their Afghan allies out of the country (James Glossop/The Times/PA) (PA Wire)

Around 4,000 British nationals and eligible Afghans are thought to be in the city and in need of evacuation.

When the Operation Pitting rescue operation, involving 600 troops, was announced at the end of last week, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said it could carry on through the rest of the month.

However the speed of the Taliban advance suggests that there may only be a short window of a few days to get people out.

In a sign of the desperate situation the British ambassador Sir Laurie Bristow was said to be helping the small team of diplomats still in the country to process the applications of those hoping to leave.

There was particular concern for the safety of Afghans who worked with British forces when they were in the country as interpreters and other roles amid fears of reprisals if they fall into the hands of the insurgents.

The Taliban insisted that they were seeking a peaceful takeover of power and were prepared to offer an amnesty to those who had worked with the Afghan government or with foreign governments.

However those assurances were being treated with deep scepticism by many British MPs amid reports of threats to those who remain and their families.

Labour called on the Government to urgently expand the resettlement scheme for Afghans to ensure that none were left behind.

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said: “Some of them have already been killed, others have received threats to themselves and their families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RyO3V_0bSaDuGr00
Soldiers from 16 Air Assault Brigade disembark in Kabul (Ben Shread/MoD/PA) (PA Media)

“We have an obligation as a country to make sure that they are safe.”

Mr Johnson insisted the UK would continue to work with “like-minded” allies to try to ensure that Afghanistan did not again become “breeding ground for terror” in the way that it was before the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

However his words are likely to ring hollow among many MPs who warned the West’s credibility had been fundamentally damaged by the dramatic failure of its 20-year experiment in nation building.

Among senior parliamentarians, who return to Westminster on Wednesday in an emergency recall of Parliament to debate the crisis, there was shock at the speed of the Afghan collapse after the billions invested in building up the country’s armed forces.

In the course of little over a week many cities fell to the Taliban without a fight after tribal elders stepped in to negotiate the withdrawal of government forces, who showed little appetite for battle in order to avoid bloodshed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQIHJ_0bSaDuGr00
Taliban fighters take control of the Afghan presidential palace (Zabi Karimi/AP)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister needed to set out plans to prevent the fall of the Afghan government turning into a humanitarian crisis, with thousands of displaced people trying to escape the Taliban.

The Liberal Democrats called on the Government to work with allies to establish a “safe passage corridor” so that those Afghans who wanted to leave the country rather than remain under the Taliban could do so.

“Safety from the Taliban should not just be foreign nationals, or the lucky few who made it in time to Kabul airport,” said foreign affairs spokeswoman Layla Moran.

“A safe passage corridor must be secured immediately between Kabul and an international border.

“If we do not act now, hundreds of thousands of innocent people will be tortured, enslaved and murdered at the hands of the Taliban.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
86K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Laurie Bristow
Person
Ashraf Ghani
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Layla Moran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#President Of Afghanistan#Foreign Nationals#British#Air Assault Brigade#Afghans#Defence#Parliament#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The unnamed journalist, who works for German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), is one of several reporters the Taliban have hunted in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse, the media outlet reported. The journalist is reportedly safe and currently living in Germany.
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Video reportedly shows Taliban execute Afghan police chief

Disturbing footage has emerged of an Afghan police chief being executed by the Taliban — after he surrendered to the militants, according to reports. Former BBC journalist Nasrin Nawa posted the gruesome video which appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, head of the police in Badghis province near Herat. The...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Afghanistan's Massoud Says He Will Not Surrender to Taliban - Al-Arabiya

DUBAI (Reuters) -The son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was one of the main leaders of Afghanistan's anti-Soviet resistance in the 1980s, said he will not surrender areas under his control to the Taliban, Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV channel cited him as saying on Sunday. Ahmad Massoud called for a comprehensive...
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Afghan resistance fighters take back territory from Taliban

The fight for Afghanistan may not be entirely over. A high-ranking former Afghan government official said Friday that resistance fighters — mainly made of about 300 battle-ready mujahideen members and commanders linked to the Northern Alliance — wrestled three districts in the northeastern Baghlan province out of Taliban control on Friday, killing upwards of 36 Taliban fighters and wounding dozens more.
Public SafetyTelegraph

Taliban 'flog young Afghans for wearing jeans'

A group of young Afghans have said they were flogged by Taliban fighters for the crime of wearing jeans. In a post widely shared on Facebook, an Afghan youth said they were “walking with friends in Kabul,” when they encountered a group of Taliban soldiers who accused them of disrespecting Islam.
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Taliban’s Biggest Threat Isn’t an Armed Group

The average Afghan is 18 years old. Nearly two-thirds of the country is under 25. For these young people, the 2001 American invasion and the Taliban reign that preceded it aren’t memories, but history. Theirs is a generation that has known Afghanistan only under the protection of NATO forces. Twenty...
Foreign Policywirenewsfax.com

Russian Envoy to Kabul: Taliban offer a Deal

According to the Russian ambassador to Kabul, the Taliban have requested that his embassy convey their offer to a pro-government spokesman in northern Afghanistan. Dmitry Zhirnov, Ambassador to Russia, stated that a top Taliban leader had asked Russia to inform Panjshir Valley fighters that the Taliban want to come to an agreement.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Afghan female entrepreneur confronts the Taliban over women’s rights, as signs of former brutality emerge

On Wednesday, just days after the Taliban take-over of Afghanistan, Asiya, decided to leave her home and talk to the Taliban. She got dressed, put on her red lipstick and left. She went live on Instagram to encourage her friends to get out and show to the Taliban that they are “no more the women who were sitting at home and accepting their restrictive rules”.Asiya, now 22, lives in the Afghan capital, Kabul, where in recent years she trained as a lawyer and set up three businesses. She is fearful the hard won progress on women’s rights will be...
WorldCourthouse News Service

Chaos in Kabul as NATO evacuates thousands from Afghanistan

(CN) — With the crisis in Afghanistan deepening, the NATO military alliance came under increasing strain on Friday as it evacuated thousands of people from Kabul and assessed what many are calling its catastrophic failure to keep Afghanistan from falling into the hands of the Taliban. NATO held emergency talks...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban release 340 prisoners in Afghanistan Farah Province

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 21 (ANI): The Taliban have released 340 "political prisoners" in Farah province in western Afghanistan, Sputnik reported on Saturday. Another 40 inmates were released in central Uruzgan province, The Russian News Agency reported citing the Shamshad News broadcaster. This comes after Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada earlier on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy