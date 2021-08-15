Jesus Fest returns to downtown Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The 15th Annual Jesus Fest was back in full effect in the downtown area this past weekend, with roughly 2,000 people stopping by to enjoy the excitement. Those who stopped by got the chance to hear live music from approximately 15 bands, some of which were from out of state. Jesus Fest’s President Michael Gallo said some of the acts were more local and from praise and worship groups in places like Buckhannon, Weston and Clarksburg.