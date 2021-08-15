First Post Hello Tigernet!

I don’t have a lot to say for my first post other than it has been interesting seeing all the pre Georgia talk. I have noticed that a lot of fans and media pundits aren’t really giving us a chance. It’s astonishing how quickly people forget that dabo has built a program that allows us to be in the playoff discussion EVERY single season. Now, I’m not like a lot of fans that have the unrealistic expectation that we are going to win a championship or get into the playoff every single time but there is a high likelihood as long as we have dabo and co. I see a narrative being created out of the fact that Clemson has had a couple “down” seasons since the drop off of the power rangers and they act under the presumption that the last two seasons are showing a trend of lower performance. Well I hate to break it to people but if Georgia goes in to this game with any sense of overconfidence, and I hope they do, they are going to get waxed. I think by the looks of things our defense could be even better than the 2018 team and I believe DJ is going to be an absolute stud. I do think this game could go either way but with the familiarity that Clemson has with Charlotte I have a hard time seeing Georgia winning in convincing fashion. If Georgia wins I see it going down in a barn burner where I end up throwing my remote at my tv or some other act that will probably result in some sort of property damage. Anyway I am excited to be a part of this Clemson community and for the upcoming Season! Go Tigers! The best is yet to come!