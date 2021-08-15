Cancel
Clemson, SC

First Post Hello Tigernet!

 6 days ago

I don’t have a lot to say for my first post other than it has been interesting seeing all the pre Georgia talk. I have noticed that a lot of fans and media pundits aren’t really giving us a chance. It’s astonishing how quickly people forget that dabo has built a program that allows us to be in the playoff discussion EVERY single season. Now, I’m not like a lot of fans that have the unrealistic expectation that we are going to win a championship or get into the playoff every single time but there is a high likelihood as long as we have dabo and co. I see a narrative being created out of the fact that Clemson has had a couple “down” seasons since the drop off of the power rangers and they act under the presumption that the last two seasons are showing a trend of lower performance. Well I hate to break it to people but if Georgia goes in to this game with any sense of overconfidence, and I hope they do, they are going to get waxed. I think by the looks of things our defense could be even better than the 2018 team and I believe DJ is going to be an absolute stud. I do think this game could go either way but with the familiarity that Clemson has with Charlotte I have a hard time seeing Georgia winning in convincing fashion. If Georgia wins I see it going down in a barn burner where I end up throwing my remote at my tv or some other act that will probably result in some sort of property damage. Anyway I am excited to be a part of this Clemson community and for the upcoming Season! Go Tigers! The best is yet to come!

Richardson, TX
97.9 The Beat

Sha carri Richardson First Race Back After Break Still Goes Viral

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. “This is one race , I’m not done” , says the DFW perhaps fastest females athlete. Today at the Prefontaine Classic Shacarri Richardsons‘ returning debut race since her pre Olympic suspension. Still motivated and passionate about the sport she stresses her point of this welcome back race is not her best work. Unfortunately she came in last place , with a time of 11.14 against Jamaica’s lead runner Elaine Thompson who finished the 100 m race with a 10.54. Elaine may have kept the momentum of winning since the Tokyo Olympics a few weeks ago, were she defeated all of her opponents, then. Press play for the moment we all didnt see coming.
Clemson, SC

Tigernet says Will Taylor isn't the biggest QB

Clemson kicker BT Potter was briefly in the witness protection program Saturday afternoon but was soon back in the good graces of his teammates and coaches. Day two insights from our all-access look at Clemson camp.
NFL

TigerNet's Free Clemson Collectible of the Week

This week's free collectible (TigerNet giveaway #3) is a 2021 Travis Etienne Panini Instant Rookie Card. This card is sold out on the Panini Website. To get in the running for this rookie card, just reply to this article on the website and give us your thoughts/stories about Etienne during his years at Clemson, projections of his NFL career, or show off any of your Clemson sports cards or collectibles.
Clemson, SC

Re: Since 2002 I have been a Tigernet regular

During that time I have had 5 posts of the day and 1 HOF post. Of those posts, one was most popular, a reminiscence(from 2013). I am happy to say the last paragraph has been fulfilled. I was 11 in 1981. emoji_events [35]. Sep 16, 2013, 4:46 PM. flag. My...
NBA

Read your first post "Son put it on NBA TV"

Murphy in street clothes. But Perrantes starting for timberwolves, scores ** -- Hooandtrue 08/17/2021 7:37PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
NFL
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
Clemson, SC

Beating UGA ends any national speculation of Tigers to SEC

In Vermont we mostly have the national radio shows to listen to and they keep talking about Clemson moving to SEC. I’d just beat UGA and say no thanks we don’t need your league or teams. Stick with ACC as the other teams are starting to improve and continue to punch your ticket into the playoffs. Go Tigers.
Clemson, SC

Re: He would fit in nicely at Clemson

I don’t think Shaw wants to compete and something tells me he wants to be worshipped and he knows that won’t happen at Clemson. Based off talent and size and the film I watched he would fit in at Clemson and could help us assuming his work ethic and attitude was right. Still hate it because everything I hear is he is tarheel bound and with his talent and potential it makes no sense to me why he would choose UNC, but he is free to make his own choices and I certainly will respect him for that weather I agree with him or not. Don’t worry Clemson nation we will be just fine without Mr. Shaw.
Arizona State

Arizona Posts Clean Sheet Versus SDSU in First Exhibition of Season

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- In their first exhibition match of the 2021 season the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) completed a 2-0 shutout against San Diego State (0-0). After an almost scoreless first half the Cats were able to put in back to back goals. This is the 13th time in program history that the Cats have scored two or more goals in the first match and their second win over SDSU putting their overall record against the Aztecs at 2-2. This victory marks the Becca Moros's first win as Head Coach of the Wildcats. This is only the second time in program history that a new head coach has seen victory in the first match of the season.
NBA

Justin Champagnie posts first double-double of pro career

Pitt product Justin Champagnie and the Toronto Raptors concluded their run in the 2021 NBA Summer League on Tuesday night, and Champagnie saved his best for last, as he posted the first double-double of his pro career in his team’s 86-72 win over the Brooklyn Nets at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.
Clemson, SC

Just read a great UGA board thread

Ranking the easiest schedules. Go on to bash Clemson for being #6. If UGA wasn’t on our schedule we would have the easiest schedule, blah blah. #7 you may ask? SEC East member Kentucky. Lots of confusion ensued when they realized an SEC East member who also plays Georgia is ranked directly by Clemson.
Yardbarker

Cam Newton shares interesting Instagram post after first preseason game

There has already been a lot of talk about Mac Jones beginning the season as the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback, and that narrative did not change after the team’s first preseason game. Cam Newton may have had a subtle response to it on social media. Newton played less than...
College Sports

Re: Dabo has suggested multiple times that they should

With the way college FB has broken from tradition: "maybe it's time for the no pre-season" to be abolished as well"!. Re: Breaking down the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 alliance. This is an ESECPN article, so I would take it with a grain of salt. They probably don't want to see an alliance of all three leagues.
Clemson, SC

All in Favor of College Preseason Games say, "I"

With the way everything is changing (NILS, conference expansions, etc.)in college FB who would be in favor of a pre-season game? One exhibition game!. As suggested on another thread - this could be the game versus FCS opponents! You get them a nice check and you beat up on them while not worrying about how decisively you beat them. You play all your freshmen and project players to see what they do in the exhibition.
Clemson, SC

Re: Chez Mellusi on transferring from Clemson, etc

Really windy outside for that interview. It was. Disappointed he left but I understand why. These days it is really hard to keep that many guys All In. Good job by the coaches to make it work as long as they did. ETN staying was good for the team but probably planted the seeds of this though.
Clemson, SC

Not sure if this ACC/BiG10/PAC12 alliance is the answer

1. It seems the scheduling agreements, if part of it, are down the road a ways. 2. I have not seen anything to indicate that this will result in more money for the league. At least when Comcast comes aboard the ACC Network, it might raise each ACC school by a couple of million. Every bit helps in closing the gap. But I don't think the alliance will change the contracts.

