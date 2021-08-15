Cancel
Essex, MA

WEEKEND SWEEP: Mariners take commanding 2-0 lead in ITL Finals after two weekend victories

By Nick Curcuru Sports Editor
Gloucester Daily Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Manchester Essex Mariners are one game away from the Intertown Twilight Baseball League championship. The Mariners polished off a big weekend to open the best-of-five series against the top-seeded Hamilton Generals, taking both of the weekend games to open up a two-game lead in the series. Manchester Essex can clinch the ITL title with a win in Game 3 on Wednesday at Patton Park in Hamilton (5:30 p.m.). Hamilton, on the other hand, must win three straight games to capture its first title since 1992.

www.gloucestertimes.com

Comments / 0

 

