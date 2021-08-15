Cancel
Dothan, AL

Dothan City, Houston County, Geneva County, and Henry County Schools closed Monday due to inclement weather

By David Baxley
wdhn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) – School is now closed due to inclement weather for Dothan City, Houston County, Geneva County, and Henry County Schools for Monday, August 16. In a news release to WDHN Sunday, DCS said, “Due to the shift of Tropical Storm Fred and the upgrade of our area under Tropical Storm Warning with possible damaging winds, All Dothan City Schools will be closed on Monday, August 16, 2021. District officials will continue to monitor Fred and its potential impact on our region over the next few days.”

