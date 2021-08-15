Cancel
MLB

TinCaps roar back to split series behind pitching

By DYLAN SINN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 18-game season series between the TinCaps and in-state rival South Bend Cubs began in May with a melee on the field that resulted in suspensions for multiple players on both teams. The series ended Sunday and it was Fort Wayne that had the last laugh, winning 6-1 to earn a victory in the season series, 10 games to eight.

