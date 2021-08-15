TinCaps roar back to split series behind pitching

The TinCaps announced a trio of roster moves prior to their game against the South Bend Cubs tonight. Here is a look at how the Fort Wayne roster has changed. Sam Williams promoted: The Padres sent the left-handed reliever, 25, back to Double-A San Antonio, where he started the season. Williams came to Fort Wayne in late May and was at the center of the team's brawl with the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field that occurred soon after he arrived. He was suspended for his involvement in the melee, but returned to pitch 26 games with Fort Wayne covering 34 1/3 innings. He posted a 4.72 ERA and 40 strikeouts against 12 walks while finishing with a 3-3 mark. He completed his tenure in Fort Wayne on Wednesday with an appearance of 1 2/3 innings in which he gave up a run on three hits. Williams goes back San Antonio, where he pitched six games early in the season. He had been an important reliever in the middle innings for Fort Wayne.