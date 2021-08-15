Cancel
Mission Valley Bancorp reports second-quarter 2021 results

By News Release
signalscv.com
 6 days ago

Mission Valley Bancorp announced recently net income of $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase in more than $1.2 million, or 291.46%, since last year's second-quarter income reported at $398,000. Net income for the six months ending June 30 was $2.4 million, or $0.73 per diluted share,...

signalscv.com

