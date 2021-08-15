Mission Valley Bancorp reports second-quarter 2021 results

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,796. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.26.
