Bee County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Calhoun, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bee; Coastal Calhoun; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Calhoun, southern Victoria, southeastern Goliad, northern Refugio and east central Bee Counties through 715 PM CDT At 613 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lolita to 6 miles northwest of McFaddin to near Berclair. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Port Lavaca, McFaddin, Point Comfort, Alamo Beach, Olivia, Placedo, Dacosta, Green Lake, Bloomington, Tivoli and Blanconia. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 650 and 666. US Highway 59 near mile marker 686. US Highway 77 between mile markers 590 and 616. US Highway 87 between mile markers 820 and 840. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

