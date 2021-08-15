Special Weather Statement issued for Iredell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Iredell; Rowan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Iredell and northwestern Rowan Counties through 745 PM EDT At 714 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Statesville, or 4 miles north of Mooresville, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Statesville, Mooresville, Troutman, Harmony, Love Valley, Cleveland, Lake Norman State Park, Lake Norman, Mount Ulla and Turnersburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH